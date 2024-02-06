Pres Chaguanas, Vishnu Boys hunt fourth schools' cricket win

Presentation College Chaguanas batsman Jaden Joseph plays a shot against Fatima College during the Secondary Schools Cricket League Round Two premiership match, at Presentation College's school grounds, on Tuesday. - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

Presentation College Chaguanas and Vishnu Boys Hindu College both aim to extend their unblemished 2024 Secondary Schools’ Cricket League premiership campaign to four wins on the trot when they return to action in round four on Tuesday.

Pres may face their toughest test yet as they play host to Naparima College at the school grounds in Chaguanas while Vishnu Boys may have an easier opponent in St Benedict’s College, who have one win from three matches.

Naparima won two of their three games, having lost the opener to defending champions Presentation College San Fernando, and are gaining momentum as the tournament progresses.

However, Pres Chaguanas have shown good form so far, and Tuesday clash between the two cold shuffle the standings.

Meanwhile, the Vishnu Boys versus St Beneditc’s tie bowls off at Endeavour Recreation Grounds in Chaguanas.

In other matches on Tuesday, Hillview lock horns with Fatima College at the former’s home turf in Tunapuna, newly promoted premiership teams Princes Town West and El Dorado East battle it out in Moruga while 2023 triple-crown winner Pres Sando travel to St Mary’s College.

Pres also lost one of their three matches played, against Vishnu Boys, but have since showed fight to remain among the top four teams.