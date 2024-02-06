PM, it's good time to step down

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: This is an open letter to Prime Minister Rowley.

I write to you with a heavy heart, using the metaphor of "the dog that lost his bone" and "the dragon that can't fly" to illustrate the deep concerns many citizens, including myself, harbour about the prevailing issues in TT.

The escalating crime rate has left our communities feeling vulnerable, akin to a dog that has lost its cherished bone. The pervasive sense of insecurity is a matter of grave concern for the well-being of our nation.

Similarly, the metaphor of the grounded dragon symbolises the struggles faced by the people in the face of poverty, inequality and injustices. Our collective aspiration for TT to soar and prosper seems hindered, and urgent action is needed.

In light of these challenges, and with utmost respect for the democratic process, I believe it is time for you to consider stepping down from your role as prime minister. This is not an easy decision, but it may pave the way for new leadership that can bring fresh perspectives and effective solutions to the forefront.

I urge you to prioritise the well-being of our nation and its citizens. The time for change is now, and I hope that stepping aside will allow TT to embark on a path towards a brighter and more secure future.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima