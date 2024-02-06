Newly-promoted Patriots trump Central Sports by 236 runs

Preysal Cricket Club players celebrate a dismissal during the 2024 National League premiership one match against Clarke Road, on Thursday, at Inshan Ali Park, Preysal. - LIncoln Holder

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots delivered a statement performance in their opening 2024 National League premiership one tie against Central Sports on Sunday, as they recorded a convincing 236-run victory at Invaders Ground in Felicity.

After Patriots posted 396 in their first-innings knock, led by Derone Davis (153), Teshawn Castro (66) and Kashtri Singh (52 n.o), on day one on Friday, Central Sports responded with 214, guided by Kamil Pooran (63) and Jesse Bootan (47).

With a first-innings lead of 182 runs, Patriots returned to the middle on day two and got to 170/5 before declaring, which set Central Sports a target of 353 for victory on the final day.

However, another tidy spell from Patriots’ Ricky Jaipaul (3/38) saw Central Sports whittled away for 116. The 216-run triumph gave Patriots a confidence-building first-round win and sets them up nicely for their upcoming matches.

This is Patriots’ first year in the premier one, having swept the premier two last season. Jaipaul also took 6/73 in the first innings while Central Sport’s Sameer Ali bagged 5/79.

In other matches, Powergen were ruthless against returning premier one team Merryboys, as they churned out a cool victory by an innings and 63 runs, at home, in Syne Village, Penal.

Powergen batted once, totalling 418 courtesy Vedesh Sookhai (100) and Ewart Nicholson (89), with Merryboys’s Daron Cruickshank (4/42) and Darren Deonarine (3/88) topping their bowling.

In reply, Merryboys were decimated for 161 via brilliant spells from Damion Joachim (4/58) and Kavesh Kantasingh (3/41).

With a comfortable 257-run lead, Powergen sent Merryboys back in to bat. They put on another dominant display with the ball and dismissed Merryboys for 194, to seal a heavy innings and 63-run triumph.

Kantasingh (4/73) showed worth with the ball once more, and Joachim (3/63) and Samuel Roopnarine (2/10) also produced match-winning spells.

In other round-one matches, Preysal defeated Clarke Road by four wickets and defending champions played to a draw against Profilbau Victoria Sports United.

Round two bowls off on Saturday.

Summarised round one National League scores:

BESS MOTORS MARCHIN PATRIOTS 396 – Derone Davis 153, Teshawn Castro 66, Kashtri Singh 52 n.o.; Sameer Ali 5/79) & 170/5 dec – (Rajeev Ramnath 63, Derone Davis 58 n.o,; Marlon Richards 2/46) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 214 (Kamil Pooran 63, Jesse Bootan 47; Ricky Jaipaul 6/73) & 116 – (Kissoondath Magram 4/30, Ricky Jaipaul 3/38) – Patriots won by 236 runs

POWERGEN 418 – (Vedesh Sookhai 100, Ewart Nicholson 89; Daron Cruickshank 4/42, Darren Deonarine 3/88) vs MERRYBOYS 161 – (Mario Belcon 33; Damion Joachim 4/58, Kavesh Kantasingh 3/41) & 194 – Mario Belcon 55, Daron Cruickshank 43; Kavesh Kantasingh 4/73, Damion Joachim 3/63, Samuel Roopnarine 2/10) – Powergen won by an innings and 63 runs

QPCC 254 – (Jordan Warner 79, Isaiah Rajah 47; Clinton Pestano 4/53, Jovan Ali 3/64) & 214/7 dec – (Kyle Ramdoo 63, Isaiah Rajah 67; Clinton Pestano 4/39, Farrel Jugmohan 2/40) vs PROFILBAU VICTORIA UNITED 198 – (Eton Bhal 55; Dexter Sween 4/42) & 203/5 – (Kyle Roopchand 69, Vishaul Singh 51 n.o) – Match drawn

CLARKE ROAD UNITED 309 – (Anthony Bramble 97, Jonathan Williams 41; Adrian Cooper 3/68, Danny Ramjitsingh 1/27) & 133 – (Olando James 49) vs Preysal Sports 183 – (Savion Lara 43; Olando James 2/32, Yannick Ottley 2/10, Kerwyn Sirju 2/30, Adrian Mohammed 2/42) & 263/6 – (Nathaniel McDavid 64 n.o., Aaron Bankey 54; Yannick Ottley 2/55, Ahkeel Mollon 2/61) - Preysal won by four wickets