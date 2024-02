National Junior Calypso Monarch Highlights

Junior Calypso Monarch Nataki Thompson 14, of Scarborough Secondary School, Tobago, performing, Your Purpose during the competition, held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on February 5. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Young calypsonians from schools across Trinidad and Tobago took to the stage on February 5 to compete for the National Junior Calypso Monarch crown at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The top spot went to Nataki Thompson, 14, of Scarborough Secondary School, Tobago with her song entitled, Your Purpose.

Here are some highlights from the event.