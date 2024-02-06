Mela Caribe tells budding songwriters to read

Mela Caribe is advising aspiring songwriters – if they want to be successful – that reading is essential to that.

Mela Caribe was discovered by DJ Private Ryan through social media and has been consistent in delivering music under his guidance.

She is among the new generation of singers giving voice to soca and calypso.

Since her debut she described her career as developing at a steady pace.

“Nothing feels rushed. It feels really aligned,” she said in the face-to-face interview at Newsday’s Port of Spain office.

Not only has she been sharpening her mind but also her mind and spirit, “making sure I am aligned with my purpose and my path,” she said.

Mela Caribe believes she is on the cusp of grabbing her success and being in a good mental space is necessary for that.

“If I am not right here,” she said pointing to her head, “I cannot be right here,” she added making writing gestures.

But she feels blessed to be part of the new voices giving face to soca and calypso.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be in the position I am now, especially so early in my career. Being blessed with the collaborations I have been blessed with, being able to work with the producers I have worked with so far: locally and internationally,” she said.

For Mela Caribe, one of the biggest challenges she faced as an upcoming artiste was comparing her journey to other people’s.

“Often time we consider age in this industry; we consider so many other factors. We compare ourselves and I always say comparison is the biggest killer of your joy.

“It really isn’t worth it because we are all individuals and we are unique. There is no way your experience and your journey could equate to mine,” she added.

That was one of her toughest challenges.

However, being surrounded by a team who “shields her from certain things” also makes it easier.

“As a young woman, a young entertainer in this industry, it is very easy for me to get exploited, taken advantage of in many different ways shape and forms.

“I am very happy that was my only challenge. The way I navigate this industry being a new artiste, is just to be myself. I believe that authenticity is the key, is the only way I can create impact and creating is aligned with my only purpose in this world.”

God is central to all she does. Mela Caribe said she moves with God and believes once someone has God in their mind and spirit, they would not face a lot of problems.

“He is always there to shine that light and guide that way. So that is how I navigate,” she said.

Low, her 2023 Sugar remixed with Patrice Roberts and Spirit Waist with Olatunji are her songs for 2024.

Sugar was released last year but she decided to do a remix with Roberts this year.

“She allowed me to take control. All of the projects I wrote them, I wrote her part and stuff. I am so grateful she trusted me enough to write her part and she did not have any issues.

“Thankfully, we are blessed in the era of social media; we live in a digital era where certain things are able to happen even though you are not in that place.”

While the two did not meet face-to-face but Roberts took the time and recorded the project.

It brought her to tears having a song with Roberts, she asked herself, “Wait I really have a song with Patrice Roberts.”

Working with Olatunji was an equal blessing for her.

The seasoned artiste allowed Mela Caribe creative freedom, even allowing her to choose his suit and cigar for their Spirit Waist video.

These are all part of Mela Caribe’s drive to be on world stages.

In her first performance for the year at Woodford Café on January 12, she was filmed to be part of a movie called Queens of Soca.

She is also expected to be at Roberts’ I Am Woman concert at Hasley Crawford Stadium on February 7.

While her songs are soca, she is a versatile artiste and prides herself on not staying boxed in.

“I am from Trinidad and Tobago where culture is diverse, we are multidimensional. We are the furthest thing from monotone,” she said.

She represents the Caribbean wherever she goes.

She added that many hear Ttinidad and Tobago and only think of only soca and calypso but there were a lot more genres being done by local artistes.

“Soca is not just about big truck and rum. It is about longevity. Ras Shorty I (the inventor of soca) did not create the genre just for it to be minimised to one thing.

“I see myself travelling the world, representing myself. That means representing where I am from. I see myself selling out shows, really creating impact and travelling the world.”

She wants to create a lane for people like herself: those not afraid of pushing boundaries.

Like many other artistes interviewed by Newsday over the course of Carnival 2024, she, believes, that this is soca and calypso’s time.

“TT has the most talent in the world. I really feel that way,” she said.

And she sees herself participating in the genres' evolution through singing and song writing.

Writing has been an extension of herself; she often used it as a journal. This is Mela Caribe she wants to show TT and the world in the coming years.

While some have criticised TT’s music has largely addressing the festival over the years, Mela Caribe hopes to address universal issues.

It is less about hype and longevity, she said.

“The average listener is not going to listen to truck and stuff. While it is important for the culture (festival music), it is also important to expand.”

Using Afrobeats as an example, she said it was affecting the world as it was, because it covered universal topics.

“That is the problem we are facing now with soca, it is very niche heavy. We need to break out of that construct. There are a lot of younger artistes that are prioritising the longevity,” she said.

She said soca deserves to have that shine just as other genres like pop, reggae etc.

As the year moves on, Mela Caribe hopes to produce her EP and will be working with DJ Private Ryan and other producers on it.

Also like other artistes, she will be focusing on year-round music and eventually creating an album.

To those aspiring to be songwriters, she advised them to craft songs with universal messages and themes.

“That is what music is about it is an extension of yourself, your journal, your diary. Instead of writing about this, write about yourself.

“Write how you feel. Music comes from your soul.”

She reminded them that reading was fundamental to this process.

“It expands your vocabulary. And it allows you to piece together feelings you have in yourself that you might not know how to express.”