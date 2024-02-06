LeAndra to host Love Notes

LeAndra -

Known for her enchanting voice and soulful performances, LeAndra will entertain with Love Notes at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on February 14.

LeAndra will be accompanied by a talented live five-piece band which includes Rodney Alexander on bass, saxophonist Tony Paul, drummer Kevin O’Kieffe, pianist Emile Fortune and guitarist Eli Fuller.

LeAndra’s sister, singer/songwriter Tylah Ariel will also make a guest appearance, a media release said.

From 8 pm, LeAndra's Love Notes will take patrons on an an artistic journey filled with diverse melodies and heartfelt expressions, the release said.

The talented soprano said about the upcoming show: "Love Notes is a celebration of music, and I can't wait to share this intimate experience with the audience at Kafe Blue. It's a night filled with emotion and connection through the power of music."

Tickets are priced at $200. Limited seats are available, and early reservations are highly recommended.

For tickets, interested individuals can contact:

Phone/WhatsApp: 1-868-734-8802

· Kafe Blue Box Office: 1-868-477-2262