LeAndra to host Love Notes
Known for her enchanting voice and soulful performances, LeAndra will entertain with Love Notes at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on February 14.
LeAndra will be accompanied by a talented live five-piece band which includes Rodney Alexander on bass, saxophonist Tony Paul, drummer Kevin O’Kieffe, pianist Emile Fortune and guitarist Eli Fuller.
LeAndra’s sister, singer/songwriter Tylah Ariel will also make a guest appearance, a media release said.
From 8 pm, LeAndra's Love Notes will take patrons on an an artistic journey filled with diverse melodies and heartfelt expressions, the release said.
The talented soprano said about the upcoming show: "Love Notes is a celebration of music, and I can't wait to share this intimate experience with the audience at Kafe Blue. It's a night filled with emotion and connection through the power of music."
Tickets are priced at $200. Limited seats are available, and early reservations are highly recommended.
For tickets, interested individuals can contact:
Phone/WhatsApp: 1-868-734-8802
· Kafe Blue Box Office: 1-868-477-2262
