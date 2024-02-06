Demon behind school violence

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Who is to blame for the devastating rise in school-based violence? Every time a terrifying video trends, premiering the hearts of darkness who roam our sacred sanctums of learning, the rhetoric begins. Society wails and clamours for the authorities to be more active to protect the innocents and innocence, to provide retribution, and the media feast.

Of course, in true Trini fashion, we blame the system, but I wonder, is there a class at any school that instructs the nation’s youth how to “cuff up” and “kick up” and jump on the heads of their peers? Is there a class in our system that tutors our nation’s youth in the art of cursing and disrespecting elders, teachers and law enforcers? Is there any class in our system that specialises in the efficiency of breaking school rules?

The harsh truth is the demon that spawned the violence that is possessing our system is poor parenting!

I know many of our citizens with their new-age everything may be offended, after all, what right do I have? None really! However, I can, based on experience and observation, say with a high degree of certainty that if most of those miscreants terrorising our schools were taught respect, self-regulation, emotional management and accountability, the cases would be far less.

Parents and caregivers who foster the right attitude in their children nurture them to respect, in addition to self, others. They teach them responsibility and empathy. They teach them how to tolerate others in the public space and adhere to boundaries. Do you think the parents of the transgressors are prepared to stand the consequences on behalf of their violent children?

Teaching children to accept correction, criticism and respect for others is critical to their ability to function positively in society. Your child isn’t always right. If you go to school and rant and carry on based on their words only, before considering or even reasoning, then this is only the beginning.

Violent behaviour can be a result of many factors and I do not have all the answers, just this one: train your children. You have the power to reduce the threat of violence in our schools. Can the police and other members of authority genuinely protect our children without support?

According to experts, the pillars of 21-century learning are:

1. Learning to know

2. Learning to do

3. Learning to love

4. Learning to live

Success in education relies on the collaborative effort between home and school. When parents/guardians give children the authority to disrespect teachers and regulations put in place, they in fact are teaching them that they are above the law and, sadly, violence is a major effect.

A more concerted and conscientious effort must be made in our homes to groom our children following the doctrine of the pillars of learning. Let’s teach them how to live with and to love and how to know what to do and how to be…there is still hope.

K REECE

via e-mail