Unions: Back pay still being sorted for some police, retired teachers

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin - File Photo

PRESIDENT of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin has said all teachers currently in active service have received back pay.

However, he added that those on long-form leave as well as retirees are still being sorted out.

In January, representatives from the Education Ministry said 97 per cent or 12,467 teachers had got their back pay as of January 12, including 923 teachers who received arrears outside the December 19 salary.

The ministry added that 1,357 teachers would receive back pay with their January salaries.

Speaking with Newsday on February 5, Lum Kin said the ministry kept its word and completed the distribution of back pay to all “in-service teachers.

“An HR issue is currently being sorted for things to be put in place for retirees and people who are on leaves of absence or settlement agreements,” he aded.

Police Social and Welfare Association head ASP Gideon Dickson also told Newsday 53 per cent of regular officers have received back pay, while 98 per cent of SRPs got theirs.

The rest, he said, "is being addressed.

“The rest should be paid during the course of this month until month-end.”