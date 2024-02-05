Trinibad artiste Kman 6ixx charged, granted bail for being gang member

Kman 6ixx - Source: sknpulse.com

LOCAL Trinibad artiste Kman 6ixx (Kashif Sankar) has been charged for being a gang member. He has since been granted $40,000 bail.

In a press release on February 5, police said officers from the Special Investigations Unit, among others, executed a warrant at Sankar’s Port of Spain house on February 2. During this exercise, Sankar and two women (Nikita Payne and Aryan Sankar) were arrested for the possession of ammunition.

The police added that the arrest and charges stem from an “extensive investigation” into videos posted by Sankar on social media since March 2023.

“...During which time he was observed singing and using expressive gestures in videos that seemingly incited violence and promoted the Sixx gang, accompanied by his alleged self-professed affiliation as a gang member to intimidate the public.”

Sankar was charged with offences under the Anti-Gang Act: Being a gang member; professing to be a gang member.

The two women were both granted $10,000 bail.

Sankar was recently banned from performing in St Kitts after authorities felt he posed a security threat owing to his music.

On December 27, 2023, Sankar was in a vehicle that was targeted by gunmen along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. This left four people dead, including an innocent bystander.

Some social media users have been using the hashtag #FreeKman.

His song Obsessed is the 12th top trending song on Apple Music in Trinidad and Tobago, while No Lethal is 23rd.