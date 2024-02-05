Pan Trinbago boss hits 'fully dunce' critics after Katzenjammers' success

Katzenjammers arranger Kersh Ramsey, centre, gleefully accepts the trophy from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on Sunday, after the band won its second straight Panorama medium bands title. Pan Trinbago president and Katzenjammers leader Beverley Ramsey-Moore, left, looks on. - Photo by Jaydn Sebro

Pan Trinbago president Beverley-Ramsey Moore did not mince words on Monday as she described critics of Katzenjammers' victory in the Panorama medium band final as "fully dunce."

Katzenjammers, led by Ramsey-Moore, won the hearts of the judges on Sunday night with a sterling rendition of Merchant's Rock It, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet. The piece was arranged by Kersh Ramsey, Ramsey-Moore's nephew.

It was the second consecutive year that the Black Rock-based steelband has won the medium category, and brought Tobago its second Panorama title for 2024, after T&TEC New East Side Dimension prevailed in the small bands category.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Ramsey-Moore said, "This morning I shall not backspace nor delete. I'm putting this right here! I shall not apologise for being a great leader of a Great band."

She said the constitution of her organisation not only allows her to be affiliated with a steelband, but mandates it.

"I CANNOT be President of Pan Trinbago unless I am a member of a steelband. Just as (Keith) Diaz was president and performing in Desperadoes and that's OK. Not a sound was heard not a funeral note. (Richard) Forteau as secretary, his great band won many times and he was on stage with them on several occasions. No problem with that at all..."

She said even among her executive there are members who play and hold administrative positions with their bands.

"Our constitution allows for that to happen.

"Suddenly eyes open up on this President with one 'setta' high-class fully dunceness.

"Someone said it's because I'm Tobagonian and female but I don't want to believe that."

She also posted Katzenjammers' results over the past 13 years, which preceded most of her presidency. Ramsey-Moore was elected president in October 2018.

"Take a look at greatness over the last 13 years in Medium finals. Always in the top 5," she said.