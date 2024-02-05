Katzenjammers rocks Panorama to retain Medium crown

Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra has retained its National Medium band Panorama title.

The results were announced around 12.30am after a hotly contested final at the Parade Ground of the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago.

San Fernándo band Pan Elders placed second and NGC Couva Joylanders came in third.

Ten bands participated in the final of the competition.

Katzenjammers, performing in position ten, delivered a highly entertaining renditión of Merchant's Rock It.

The band's arranger Kersh Ramsey could not contain his joy. He said the entire band brought their A game to the competition