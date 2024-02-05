CPLT20 bowls off from August 28

The Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrate with the Caribbean Premier League trophy after beating the Trinbago Knight Riders in the T20 final, at Providence Stadium, Guyana, on September 24, 2023. - (FILE PHOTO)

The 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament bowls off from August 28 and runs until October 6.

As previously announced, the final will once again take place in Guyana, with the National Stadium in Providence hosting the title match for the third year.

The tournament will see matches played in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

A CPLT20 statement on February 5 said the tournament “will not clash with West Indies fixtures so the best Caribbean talent will be on show at the biggest party in sport.”

Pete Russell, Republic Bank CPL’s CEO, said, “We are very pleased that this window allows the CPLT20 to give the best players from the Caribbean the opportunity to showcase their talents. The window also allows CPL franchises to sign the best available international players after successful discussions with other leagues to avoid the same clashes we had in 2023.”

Russell thanked Cricket West Indies (CWI) for its help and support in finding a window that worked well for all stakeholders.

Johnny Grave, Cricket West Indies CEO, said “We are pleased to have once again worked closely with the CPLT20 to strategically prioritise this window so that all West Indian cricketers can participate in the full CPL tournament once again.”

The statement added that with the 2024 tourney taking place just two months after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the region, “It provides another opportunity for Caribbean fans to experience world-class exciting T20 cricket and for regional governments to benefit from more cricket-generated economic activity.”