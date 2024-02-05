N Touch
Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando

Winston Peters, singing Ungrateful at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park San Fernando on February 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Calypsonians took to the Skinner Park stage on February 3 for Calypso Fiesta with their powerful and humorous takes on the political and social issues of the day.

This year's lineup saw a mix of veteran and newbie performers who delighted the crowd with their spirited presentations.

Featuring guests performances from artistes such as Austin "Superblue" Lyons.

The finals will be held at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 11.

Austin "Superblue" Lyons performing at Calypso Fiesta 2024, Skinner Park, San Fernando on February 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Mical Williams, singing DNA at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park San Fernando on February 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Aaron Duncan, singing Character at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park San Fernando on February 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Helon Francis, singing Representing We at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park San Fernando on February 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Giselle Fraser-Washington, singing We Going Fighting at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park San Fernando on February 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Nakasa Thatcher-Roberts, singing Find Ah Station at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park San Fernando on February 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

