Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando

Winston Peters, singing Ungrateful at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park San Fernando on February 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Calypsonians took to the Skinner Park stage on February 3 for Calypso Fiesta with their powerful and humorous takes on the political and social issues of the day.

This year's lineup saw a mix of veteran and newbie performers who delighted the crowd with their spirited presentations.

Featuring guests performances from artistes such as Austin "Superblue" Lyons.

The finals will be held at the Queen's Park Savannah on February 11.