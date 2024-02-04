Trinidad and Tobago businessman takes charge of Spanish football club Atletico Torroxeno

Sham Mohammed, left, presents Mayor of Torrox Oscar Medina with a steelpan ornament. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago businessman Sham Mohammed was named as the president of Spanish football club CD Atletico Torroxeno on a four-year term last week, and was officially unveiled at their City Hall in Torrox on Tuesday.

Mohammed, the CEO of Miscellaneous Marketing Ltd, is the owner of Miscellaneous Laventille United, with Miscellaneous also serving as title sponsors for TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) club Police FC.

Torroxeno is well known for its beach soccer programme and they play in the Spanish Beach Soccer League under the careful watch of Alexandre Soares, a Beach Soccer World Cup champion with Brazil on numerous occasions.

"It is an honour for me to receive this opportunity to serve as president of Torroxeno, a Spanish club affiliated with the Spanish Football Association," Mohammed said, following a meeting with Torrox mayor Oscar Medina. "It is not often such an opportunity comes around."

Mohammed is ready to make his mark in Torrox.

"The beach soccer here is already established, but the doors being opened for regular football are tremendous. The climate in Torrox is described as one of the best in Europe all year round.

"For some time I have been looking for new and improved ways to help with developing our football, our teams and players where possible with new options or opportunities outside of Trinidad and Tobago," said Mohammed, the former Beach Soccer Worldwide Foundation vice president.

Medina was happy to have Mohammed on board.

"I welcome and I give thanks to Sham Mohammed and thanks to TT for this partnership," Medina said.

"I know he is very committed to developing the sport of football and beach soccer in Torrox. It is an opportunity to develop Torrox and TT, which we welcome."

Mohammed said there is great potential to present scouting opportunities for players across the Caribbean and the wider Concacaf region.

Torrox tourism manager Daniela Kewitch welcomed Mohammed to the club.

"We are sure that our relationship will improve the tourism positively here and in TT," she said.

Kewitch anticipates Mohammed's arrival will elevate "not only tourism but also entertainment, beach soccer and also football.

"Thank you for choosing Torrox. Welcome home," she said.

Mohammed sees opportunities for TT and regional teams to train in Torrox as it offers futsal courts, regular playing fields, beach soccer courts, gyms, an aqua centre and a rehab centre.