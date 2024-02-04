The property tax noose

DR NEIL GOSINE

THE POVERTY tax was introduced with effect from January 1. This tax, when it previously existed, was in the region of $300 and under per annum. I remember a figure of $1,000 being suggested by the Minister of Finance as to what the annual tax would most likely be when reinstated. In reality, this new "poverty tax” is nothing close to that figure. Many people are now being asked to pay between $5,000 and $12,000 per annum. This is causing much stress and anxiety among the many people who are just unable to afford this back-breaking tax.

It seems like desktop valuations were done on residential homes that inflict a penalty on people just for living in certain areas, with no appreciation of actual rental values that you can get at this time in the market. It seems like people just went around neighbourhoods pulling figures out thin air, saying “these people have money so they can pay.”

If the valuation division can get me a tenant for the rental figure quoted for my home, I will happily accept the tenant and pay the poverty tax without further issue.

It appears that the Finance Minister keeps testing the pain point of citizens to see how far he can go without reaction. Up to this point it seems to have worked well for him. But this time he has taken things too far for property owners to accept these exorbitant rental value figures.

A caring government is one that seeks to improve the lives of its citizens. So far all we have seen is tax after tax, but still our roads are deplorable, citizens do not feel safe with 15 people being murdered in the first week of January, and we are now seeing potentially higher water rates and electricity rates as there is a constant reduction in the standard of living in TT.

First, the seven per cent online tax was introduced. Then there were higher taxes on vehicles with engines over 1600 cc. This immediately forced many of the middle class to purchase the lower-priced cars. No longer could they afford the cars in the 2,000cc bracket that they were previously able to purchase.

Yet, if you look at the personal cars of government officials, they favour Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. They believe they have reached and want to buy expensive Benz, expensive Mustangs, Porsches and even BMWs. These vehicles are well over 2,000cc and well over the prices that the average citizen can afford (the government officials are given the privilege to purchase without taxes).

Perhaps if they had to pay the taxes on vehicles they would take into consideration how much taxes the average citizens pay on vehicles.

They can seek medical treatment abroad if they become ill while we citizens who put them there will have to sit/lie on the bench of a hospital for hours, only to be told to return the following day. See where I am going with this? Is this a caring government or do its members care only about themselves and staying in governance so only they can live the “good life?” Wake up, people, wake up!

Many citizens have fallen into the trap of the “yard fowl syndrome.” Every so often a few handfuls of corn are thrown at you. It is never enough to fill you but it guarantees your loyalty. Many people are still facing serious financial constraints following the aftermath of covid19 and hyperinflation. Some have lost their jobs and are unable to obtain alternative employment.

While I am not against the reintroduction of the poverty tax, the current approach is way too harsh, not done properly and too expensive at this time for our citizens. I foresee many people being unable to pay this new and unaffordable tax.

The Finance Minister has offered deferral to pensioners who cannot afford to pay the tax. Deferral only means the accrual of tax on the home of the pensioner. This accumulated figure will have to be paid by the person who inherits the property.

The minister has given the impression that people are wealthy when they inherit these properties and will be able to afford to pay the outstanding tax. I am still trying to understand the logic.

He has also stated that properties will be inherited by wealthy attorneys. Is there a plan to award honorary law degrees to citizens?

Will the deferred poverty tax for pensioners attract interest?

If someone at age 65 applies for deferral of the poverty tax and lives to 90, can his son of 68 who is a pensioner seek another deferral of the tax on the inherited property?

Finally, if you do not pay the poverty tax, after five years the State will have the right to sell your property to recover the tax. Your largest investment – your home – is now under attack by the State.

The State is out of control with this new poverty tax. It cannot continue to tighten the noose around our citizens' necks in such a heartless and uncaring manner.

Dr Neil Gosine is the UNC treasurer