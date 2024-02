Red Cross Society Children's Carnival parade

Antonio Rampersad portays Bazodee-The Spirit of Sando Carnival at the Red Cross Society Children's Carnival parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Saturday. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The Queen's Park Savannah came alive on February 3, with the splendid displays of the Red Cross Society Children's Carnival Parade. Enjoy our photo gallery of highlights from the parade.

- Photos by Ayanna Kinsale.