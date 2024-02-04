Police dominate Central FC 4-0 in Premier League, rise to second on table

Police FC's Kwesi Allen - File photo courtesy TTPFL

Miscellaneous Police FC climbed into second position on the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League premiership standings after a dominant 4-0 victory over Central FC in first match of a double-header at La Horquetta Recreations Grounds on Friday.

Two first-half goals from Anthony Wolfe (13’) and Kareem Freitas (41’) gave Police a good lead heading into half time.

Central FC, still winless after ten matches and yet to earn a point this season, tried hard to break down Police’s defence but were no match for the servicemen.

Late into the second period, Kwesi Allen (91’) and Robert Primus (98’) put on the finishing touches as both players scored to seal a convincing win.

The three points for Police elevated them from third to second (21 pts) on the standings. They leapfrogged Defence Force (20 pts), who are now third while AC Port of Spain remains atop the standings on 23 pts.

At the Arima Velodrome on Saturday, AC PoS was carded to face Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic FC from 6:10pm.

In other matches on Friday, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (19 pts) moved to fourth spot after they defeated, now fifth, Tiger Tanks Club Sando 2-0 in the second match at La Horquetta.

A goal in each half from Daniel David and Leonardo Da Costa affirmed three points for Rangers, who bypassed Club Sando into fourth place.

And at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, struggling Caledonia and Tobago’s 1976 FC Phoenix played to a 1-1 draw.

Caledonia had a wonder start as Tevin Scott found the back of the net as early in as the first minute.

However, Phoenix’s Angel Brown scored the equaliser in the 59th minute. With both teams hunting a winning goal in the final half hour, they settled for one point each.

The result sees Phoenix remain in eighth place on ten points while Caledonia are tenth, on eight points.

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

AC POS*9*8*0*1*28*8*20*24

Police*10*6*3*1*23*8*9*21

Defence Force*9*6*2*1*21*8*13*20

Rangers*10*6*1*3*21*13*8*19

Club Sando*10*5*2*3*15*12*3*17

Pt Fortin Civic*9*3*3*3*12*10*2*12

Prison*10*4*0*6*15*26*-11*12

Phoenix*10*3*1*6*14*21*-7*10

Eagles*9*2*2*5*10*14*-4*8

Caledonia*10*2*2*6*11*15*-4*8

Central*10*0*0*10*5*40*-35*0