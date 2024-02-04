Moonilal calls for probe of Erla's selection

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called upon the Parliament's National Security joint select committee (JSC) to question the Police Service Commission (PSC) on the process it used to select Erla Harewood-Christopher as Commissioner of Police (CoP) last February.

Moonilal questioned whether certain members of the PSC may have given Harewood-Christopher higher marks for her to gain selection as CoP ahead of other candidates for the post.

Moonilal made these statements at a news conference held at the UNC's headquarters in Chaguanas on Sunday.

Moonilal and Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo reiterated the UNC's claims that the PNM has failed to deal with crime.

Tancoo called for the resignation of Dr Rowley, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Harewood-Christopher and the PSC.