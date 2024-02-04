Machel, Teja in Calypso Monarch final

Machel Montano, singing Soul Of Calypso at Calypso Fiesta held at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Saturday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

TWELVE contestants will compete for the National Calypso Monarch crown on February 11.

The semifinals, held on February 3, featured 40 contestants vying for a coveted spot in the finals.

The finalists are Aaron Duncan, Brian London, Helon Francis, Karene Asche, Kurt Allen, Machel Montano, Mical "Mical Teja" Williams, Chuck Gordon, Stacey Sobers, Winston "Gypsy" Peters and reserve Queen Victoria.

They will face reigning Monarch Duane Ta’Zyah O’Connor and Tobago Monarch Dillon Thomas.

The finals are scheduled to take place at the Queen's Park Savannah.