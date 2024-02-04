Lola prepares for World Read Aloud Day

-

Hello, boys and girls, it’s me, Lola. I’m getting ready for World Read Aloud Day. It is celebrated on the first Wednesday in February and takes place on February 7 this year. This is a day dedicated not just to reading, but to the art and practice of reading aloud. For over a decade World Read Aloud Day has called attention to the importance of sharing stories by challenging participants to grab a book, find an audience, and read aloud!

Stories were passed down from generation to generation even before writing was invented. Oral forms of storytelling were the earliest ways of preserving human knowledge, insight, and creativity. This day helps us bring this tradition back to reading while promoting literacy.

Join Lola and other local authors for World Read Aloud Day. Look out for stories that celebrate our culture: Lost at Carnival by Gail Morong, Lola and the Battle of the Bugs by Mary Cuffy, Petra and the Panman's Daughter by Philip Simon, Boy Boy and the Magic Drum by Machel Montano and many others.

Here are a few tips that will help you make the most of your read aloud session:

Plan the session

You will want to give yourself and the children enough time to read aloud, to enjoy and discuss the story.

Use vocal expression

Use your voice to strengthen your picture descriptions, and to emphasise the words in the story. Your voice can sound happy, sad, frightened or calm. Your pitch could be high or low, or it could sound like it’s nearby or coming from far away.

Dress up

It brings the story to life and ignites a spark of curiosity and interest in reading. As children engage with the characters, they are more likely to develop a genuine love for reading that can last a lifetime.

Preview the before you read it to the group

Practise reading the book through so you can decide where to pause for emphasis and where to elicit questions, predictions, or reactions.

Save time at the end of the story to get reactions