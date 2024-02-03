Police seize 4 guns as suspect evades arrest

Police seized three guns and are now hunting for a man they describe as a “priority offender” after three separate anti-gang operations in Port of Spain, San Juan and St James on February 2.

According to police reports, in the first incident, at 12.30 am, officers attached to the Port of Spain Task Force searched the area near Building 40, Nelson Street Planning.

They allegedly found and seized one silver and black coloured Glock 26 Pistol fitted with a magazine containing 10 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

In the second incident, between the hours of 3.30 am and 9 am, the Western Division Task Force, Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit and the Mounted and Canine Branch targeted several priority offenders.

They executed a search warrant at the home of a shooting suspect on Dundonald Hill, St James.

During the search police allegedly saw a pistol in a box next to the suspect’s bed.

However, the suspect evaded arrest and escaped by running down a track near his home.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In the San Juan district, officers of the San Juan Criminal Investigations Department searched a grassy abandoned area in Petit Bourg where they found a school bag with two silver and black AR-15 guns inside.

Anyone with information on the seized items is encouraged to contact the police via its Anti-Crime Hotline at 555 and Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or 736-TTPS.