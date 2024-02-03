5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Trinidad

The UWI Seismic Research Centre recorded a 5.2 magnitude earthquake around 2.45 pm on February 3.

The centre’s Facebook page said it was located at 10.96 N and 62.65 W with a depth of 54 km.

People on social media said they felt the quake in various parts of Trinidad, among them Port of Spain, San Fernando, Diego Martin, Fyzabad, Maraval, Tacarigua and Sangre Grande.

One man in Chaguanas said he felt a "slight jolt."