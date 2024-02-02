Valdez to show Caribbean Inspirations exhibition

Beverly Valdez will present her Caribbean Inspirations exhibition at Horizons Art Gallery from February 2-10. -

BEVERLY Valdez will present her Caribbean Inspirations exhibition – abstract interpretations, recollections and expressions of the rich culture and traditional architecture of Trinidad and Tobago at Horizons from February 2.

Valdez’s work is strongly influenced by her Caribbean heritage which has had a profound impact on her life and art, a media release said.

“The cultural celebrations, music, colours, shapes, patterns, textures and rhythms of Trinidad and Tobago have shaped my artistic identity,” Valdez said in the release.

Valdez who was born in Port of Spain, attended Bishop Anstey High School, and moved to the United States to study art at Howard University in Washington, DC. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, graduating summa cum laude, and a Master of Fine Arts degree.

For more than 25 years she worked as a graphic design manager and creative director in the design and communications field. In 2018, she pursued her love for painting to become a full-time artist. She works in acrylics, watercolour and mixed media on paper, canvas, and wood, the release said.

With two successful solo exhibitions at Horizons in 2019 and 2020, Valdez has showcased her work at The Art League Gallery in the Torpedo Factory, Alexandria, Virginia in 2022, the Mexican Cultural Institute and the Embassy of Trinidad and Tobago in Washington DC. Her work has also been exhibited in several group shows in the United States. Today, Valdez’s paintings can be found in many private, corporate and government collections in the USA, Canada, England, and the Caribbean.

The opening night of Caribbean Inspirations can be attended physically on February 2, from 6.30 pm-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St. James, or view her e-catalogue on the Facebook page via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

This exhibition runs until February 10, from 8.30 am to 5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.