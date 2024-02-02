Two chopped, stabbed in Rio Claro workplace brawl

File photo

TWO men were taken for treatment after they were chopped and stabbed during a workplace brawl in Rio Claro on February 1.

A police release said the incident occurred around 3 pm on February 1 when a verbal confrontation began with one of the victims at their workplace.

During the incident, a 21-year-old man was chopped and stabbed by three others with knives and cutlasses.

A co-worker reportedly intervened but was also beaten and chopped. A team from the Mayaro/Rio Claro municipal police who were on duty nearby approached the group and disarmed and arrested the attackers. Two 18-year-olds and a 22-year-old, all from Rio Claro, are now detained at the Rio Claro Police Station, assisting PC Sutherland of the Rio Claro CID with enquiries. The weapons the police seized were taken for processing by crime scene experts.