Tobago maxi taxi owners honk horns over permits

President of the Tobago Maxi-Taxi Drivers and Owners Association Cloyd Williams,

TOBAGO maxi taxi owners and operators are calling on the Transport Commissioner to begin processing their applications for permits.

They say the delay – a year in some cases – is causing hardship, inconvenience and distress to the people of Tobago.

On January 31, attorneys for the Tobago National Maxi Taxi Owners and Drivers Association

(Route Area 6) and its president Cloyd Williams wrote to Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke calling on him to act on their applications for permits to own and operate maxi taxis on the island.

Williams and the association are represented by attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon, Naveen Maraj, Rajiv Sochan and Johanna Richards.

“The consequential and deleterious effect of your inaction and/or failure to treat these applications within a reasonable time and/or without unreasonable delay has caused and continues to cause severe hardship, inconvenience and distress to the people of Tobago.

“...The ordinary and daily lives of the people of Tobago are essentially compromised.”

Clarke was asked to provide the policy and guidelines used to issue permits to own and operate a maxi taxi on Route Area 6; the number of maxi taxis currently licenced and permitted to operate the rote; the number of pending applications and any other pertinent documents.

The letter said schoolchildren struggle to get transport while Tobagonians are finding it difficult to get transport to go to the hospital and appointments.

“Separate and apart from their reliance on maxi taxi services to access public services, citizens depend on this mode of transportation for the conduct of their private business and commercial affairs and recreation and other uses.

“Public transport is a critical feature of any modern society striving for excellence, particularly which is considered to be the ‘best little island in the world.'”

The attorneys said there was no good reason for the Transport Commissioner’s failure to exercise his statutory functions since there have been no objections to the applications made by the maxi taxi operators and owners.