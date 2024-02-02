Three held in Penal for suspected organised crime links

File photo -

Three people suspected to be members of an organised crime group were arrested by police in Penal on Thursday.

The TTPS said one of its intelligence units received information that an organised crime group was involved in a recent spate of robberies in the Southern Division.

The information revealed the proceeds of the robberies were being used to fund other criminal activities.

Based on the information, officers issued a search warrant at a hotel in Penal where several items that were reported stolen from a recent robbery were found.

The items included 27 packs of cigarettes, three used cell phones, three parcels of coins of varying denominations, a chop saw, a mini welding plan, a circular saw, a spray gun, two impact drills, three sandwich makers, two extension cords, several coveralls, two floor tile setters, a quantity of food stuff and other miscellaneous items.

Police say investigations are continuing.