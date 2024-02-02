Prime Minister willing to meet Paria divers' families

The four LMCS divers who died after an accident at Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility in February 2022. From left are Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban. -

THE Prime Minister said he is willing to meet with the families of the five divers involved in the tragedy at Paria Fuel Trading Ltd's Pointe-a-Pierre facility on February 25, 2022.

Divers Christopher Boodram, Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar were repairing a 30-inch pipeline at Paria's Pointe-a-Pierre facility when they were sucked into it.

Only Boodram escaped.

The divers worked for LMCS (Land and Marine Construction Services Ltd), which had a contract with Paria.

Asked during a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister at Whitehall, St Clair on Friday whether he would be willing to meet with the families, Dr Rowley said yes.

But Rowley said he would not play politics with this matter.

The families, members of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) and the UNC held a protest outside Paria's Pointe-a-Pierre facility on Thursday to continue their call for compensation.

They protested at the same location last week.

Responding to questions from the Opposition in the House of Representatives last week about compensation for the families, Rowley said, "This is not a matter for the Government of TT to jump in.

"This is a matter where a state company had an accident in a situation where a contract was being executed by a private company. These are the facts."

He added," So the Government cannot just jump in and decide to pay compensation willy-nilly all over the place. We have to follow processes."

Rowley told MPs that Paria is currently reviewing the contents of the Paria Commission of Enquiry (CoE) report, which Energy Minister Stuart Young laid in the House on January 19.

"This matter remains mainly a legal matter of liabilities and responsibilities."

He reiterated, "It would be quite unusual at this stage for the Government to override the responsibilities or role of the board (of Paria) and other entities involved."