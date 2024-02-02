Preserving the essence of kaiso

Winston “Cro Cro” Rawlins - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: The recent court ruling demanding compensation from calypsonian Winston "Cro Cro" Rawlins has ignited a complex discourse within our cultural sphere. Interpretations vary widely; some perceive it as an assault on the very essence of calypso, while others vehemently oppose any inclusion of political commentary into this revered art form. There exists a faction that views this as a long-overdue reckoning, asserting that a line must be drawn when the lyrical narrative transforms from entertainment to a perilous territory of verbal abuse or racial insinuation.

Growing up, my fondness for kaiso was cultivated by my grandfather's meticulous dissection of his favoured contenders for the monarch title. Among the clamour for the elimination of political commentary, I advocate for a nuanced approach – perhaps implementing a ban or imposing monetary fines to ensure accountability. Yet, caution must prevail to avoid a scenario where "Peter pays for Paul, and Paul pays for all." The emerging talents, such as Karen Ashe, Helon Francis and Ronaldo London, are soaring to new heights, upholding the professionalism in this art form.

While some voices call for the removal of the older guard, I propose a harmonious coexistence. Let us honour our cultural legacy by creating platforms where seasoned calypsonians can mentor emerging talents. Acknowledging the profound influence of trailblazers like Sparrow, Kitchener, Black Stalin, Chalkdust and, indeed, Cro Cro, we must pay homage and respect to the groundwork they've laid for the emerging calypsonians.

Life teaches us the importance of recognising when it's time to transition into roles of mentorship and education. To manifest this wisdom, we must actively create opportunities that allow seasoned artists to impart their knowledge and experience to the newer generation.

This symbiotic relationship will foster an environment where the essence of the genre is preserved, while simultaneously allowing for evolution. Roderick "Chuck" Gordon, Karene Asche, Terri Lyons, Brian London, Helon Francis, Heaven “Snakey” Charles and Duane Ta'ziah O'Connor are not just performers; they are architects shaping our national narrative with a delicate balance of entertainment and respect for the blueprint left for them to emulate.

In safeguarding "we ting," we must resist neglect and frustration, ensuring that spinning top in mud and the lament of "the same five people" do not overshadow our rich cultural heritage. Through structured programmes and opportunities, we can weave a continuum where the vibrancy of the young invigorates the seasoned, preserving the authenticity of calypso for generations to come.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook