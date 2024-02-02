Police breach Defence Force 44-32 in All Sectors Netball

File photo of Defence Force goal keeper Camille Alexis, front, battles MIC Tigers' goal shooter Tiffany Gonzalez on the opening day of Courts All Sectors Netball League, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua recently. - Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

POLICE bounced back from last weekend’s loss against Bermudez to record a 44-32 victory over Defence Force when championship division action continued in the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua.

Goal shoot Melissa Thomas scored 29 of her 38 attempts and goal assist Jillisa Allan got 15 from 27. Scoring for Defence Force were Cristie Snaggs (24), Alyssa Homer (four) and Samanthan Kinsale and Ashley Wickham, who scored two each.

Police led throughout the match as they closed the first three quarters – 10-3, 20-10, 30-21 – with a healthy advantage.

Additionally, TT Post continued their fine run of form in the alternative division as they grabbed a 22-17 triumph over UTC. Renecia Goodridge scored all of UTC goals but it was no match for the combination of Diamond Baptist (13), Renee Mushington (seven) and LaToya Jack (two).

USC also drubbed PNYC 21-7 as Ariel Villaroel led all scorers with 12 from 15 attempts. She was supported by nine from Gellana Grant.

Getting on the scoresheet for PNYC were Shania Millette (four) and Kayshana Duncan (three).

Thursday’s matches were the last before the Carnival break and the league resumes with two championship matches on February 15. PNYC play Jabloteh from 5:30pm and UTT go up against USC from 6:45pm.