PM: Trinidad and Tobago, US discussing vetted units to fight organised crime

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Prime Minister said Government is working closely with the US on the establishment of special vetted units in the police service to fight organised crime.

Dr Rowley made this disclosure at a news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) at Whitehall, St Clair on Friday.

"We are now attracting elements of organised crime."

He did not give any further details about this.

But Rowley said efforts in this area are being done to prevent a bad situation from becoming worse.

He added his discussions with US government officials this week focused on this matter.

Rowley also disclosed that resources of the Federal Intelligence Bureau (FBI), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Department of Homeland Security have been made available to the government to help fight crime in TT.

He said the discussions with US government officials also focused on establishment of a gun crime intelligence unit to deal with illegal firearms entering TT, co-operation in the area of maritime security and a cyber security bilateral committee to assist local authorities to deal with cyber security threats.