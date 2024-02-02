PM going for medical check-up, vacation

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - File photo

THE Prime Minister has announced that he will be going to the US for his annual medical checkup and vacation after he attends an energy conference in Guyana.

Dr Rowley made the announcement at a news conference at Whitehall, St Clair, on Friday.

He said the conference takes place shortly after Carnival.

After returning to Trinidad and Tobago from the conference, Rowley will go to the US for his "long-awaited" vacation and medical check-up.

He did not give any indication of the exact state of his health, but said, "I hope to be good for another five years."

Rowley added that he will be in the US for at least ten days.

He was non-committal on questions as to whether he would stand for re-election in the next general election in 2025, and reminded the media this was not an election year.

He said the PNM can survive without him whenever he does decide to retire from electoral politics.

In the meantime, Rowley reiterated his commitment to serving as prime minister and Diego Martin West MP.

He told the media this year is a busy one for the Government.

Rowley also said Energy Minister Stuart Young will soon be going to Venezuela for talks with government officials there and he plans to go there later in the year.