Noise pollution at Mandela Park

Nelson Mandela Park, in Port of Spain. - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: Why would sound testing be done at the Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, at 12.45 am on Friday and continuing.

Which entity in its right mind is being inconsiderate? One hopes it is not a fly-by-night corporate body breaking the law with excessive noise. The TTPS has been called to quell the noise fiasco.

Already a scheduled event for Saturday from noon to 7 pm, called a "fair" of some sort, has already dug up the green space of our park with a huge steel structure and cordoned off the park with more infrastructure.

This entity is obviously not mindful of noise ruining a recreational park where footballers and exercise enthusiasts enjoy their green space.

This particular entity should be way more mindful of the environment and the hazards of noise pollution.

Our skies are already being polluting, now our neighbourhood.

This corporate body appears to be severely lacking in due care and attention to the environment and humanity.

A huge shame to the corporate head of marketing et al. Public relations nil. Common sense does not appear to be used.

CL KONG

via e-mail