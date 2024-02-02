Night flights suspended at Piarco Airport for March

The Piarco International Airport -

For the entire month of March, flights at the Piarco International Airport will be suspended from 10 pm-6 am.

In a release on Friday morning, the Airports Authority said runway maintenance work will be done from March 1-31.

"Travellers are advised to liaise with their respective airlines to confirm flight schedules and travel information for March 2024," the release said.

"The authority apologises for any inconvenience caused, but this is a necessary part of our airfield rehabilitation and maintenance programme, as we make consistent efforts to ensure the safety and security of all of our valued customers and stakeholders."