Moruga man surrenders after chopping co-worker

File photo -

A 57-year-old Moruga man walked into the Mayaro Police Station on Thursday night and surrendered himself after chopping a co-worker.

A police release said the man walked into the station around 8.20 pm and told police he had been involved in an argument earlier that day, during which he had chopped another man on the left shoulder.

The man is currently detained and assisting detectives with their investigations. Initial police reports said a group of co-workers were at a house around 8 pm when there was an argument over something one of them had overheard. That's when the attack occurred. The injured man was taken to a health facility and was listed in stable condition.

Mayaro Criminal Investigations Department (CID) continued investigations and seized the cutlass said to have been used in the incident. WPC Ali-Ramharack of the Mayaro CID is leading enquiries.