Mayaro J'Ouvert band goes for pretty mas

A model wearing costumes from Aisha Allsop J'Ouvert band "New Town". -

AISHA Allsop is the newest face on the J'Ouvert scene in Mayaro. The 21-year-old is the proud owner of the J'Ouvert band, New Town.

Mas-making is part of Allsop’s DNA, as her late grandfather, Errol Allsop, was also a mas-maker. She says that as a young entrepreneur, the challenge and excitement are what keep her driven.

Allsop said the band's name was carefully crafted, aiming to bring Port of Spain into the countryside.

"It is very clear and simple."

Her vision is to one day have her band compete in Port of Spain, but for now she takes great pride in creating reasonably-priced costumes for the people of Mayaro, saying her small band is a big hit.

"What sets the band apart from the others is its vibrant neon colours, feathers and rhinestones. You can tell we're coming from a mile away."

The young bandleader says the choice to go against the traditional T-shirts and mud for J'Ouvert was simple.

"I am not normal; I like things different. A T-shirt would not appeal to me, so I won't offer that."

Allsop, who works at her father's hardware store, says she also sources her materials from there and she also owns a clothing business in Mayaro. She jokes that her siblings forced her to start a band and since starting a year ago, she has fallen in love with every aspect of it.

Acknowledging the state of crime, she says: "We will all be together before and after J'Ouvert, and the directors will definitely be putting their best foot forward to secure everyone's safety."

Allsop said she makes all the clothing for her small band despite having no formal training. This makes her clothing less expensive.

She also thanked local businesses for their partnership.

PRO for the Mayaro Culture and Events Committee Shawn Charles said since being elected last year, its goal has been to integrate young people into community events and Allsop's band is one the committee is proud of.

"We have had many veteran bandleaders in the community take the lead in mas production for many years. It is our hope to attract more youthful involvement in Carnival presentations to take over the reins."

He said the prizes were made possible by wisely using all the funds allocated to the committee by the National Carnival Committee and he says at present there are six J'Ouvert bands competing.

Charles said, "Whether mas, pan, or J'Ouvert, we have also had a very safe Carnival 2023 and intend to continue that trend."