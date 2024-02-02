Mask Off for nurses cooler fete

Jadel -

The Nurses cooler fete – Mask Off, is being held for the first time under new management on February 3. The event was previously an all-inclusive event under the management of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association but Lyke We Entertainment (LWE) is now at the helm.

LWE manager Terry Griffith said, "We are reinventing the event and turning it into a cooler edition, moving from an all-inclusive was the first step. Placing the event poolside at The Well Fun Park, Cunupia, which is a bit more centralised was the second. We decided on the mask-off concept because we had it (masks) on for so long and even though we were allowed to have it off last Carnival, there were still many people who didn't take theirs off. We who are in the medical field have on ours all the time when are working, so we'll be taking it off to enjoy ourselves.

Some of the season's popular artistes will provide entertainment.

Griffith said, "The ambiance will be excellent and the artistes on the bill is a great mix. We have Problem Child with his hit song Holiday. KMC, Jadel, Lil Bits, Yankee Boy, Rocky and Cassy are also on the cast. It will be a very close-knit event as we are trying to build a family."