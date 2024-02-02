Judiciary: Carnival special event licence applications available via email

Port of Spain District Magistrates Court. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

The judiciary is reminding Carnival stakeholders of the procedures for the application for special event and occasional licences for the duration of the Carnival 2024 period.

In a media release sent on Friday, the judiciary said all interested persons must complete a form and place it in the labelled drop box, addressed to the licensing committee at the respective District or Magistrates’ Courts.

It said application forms are available from the committees and may be accessed electronically via email request or physically at each location.

It added stakeholders wishing to apply to the licensing committees for Port of Spain, Diego Martin and San Juan/Laventille can utilise a walk-in service from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 12 noon at the Virtual Access Customer Centre (VACC) on St. Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Applicants who submit their forms outside of these hours can place their completed application forms in the designated drop box at the VACC and added, “A representative of the licensing committee will contact applicants to advise of the next steps such as appointments and payments.”

The judiciary said applicants are reminded that they must provide their most recent contact information, inclusive of mobile numbers and email addresses to facilitate timely follow-up by the committees.

It encouraged stakeholders who require additional information to contact the respective licensing committee.