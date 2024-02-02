Imbert advises public: Ignore fake profiles of me

Finance Minister Colm Imbert -

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says there are profiles on Facebook and other social media platforms pretending to be him.

These profiles are being used to commit fraud and scam unsuspecting people.

Imbert issued an alert from his ministry on Friday, warning the public about the scams.

To date, approximately eight fake Facebook accounts have been identified with unauthorised photographs of the Imbert, all attempting to either solicit money from unsuspecting people or steal their digital identities through phishing scams.

Imbert said, "The issue is currently being investigated by law enforcement to determine the perpetrators."

While this investigation continues, Imbert advised the public to be vigilant towards these fake profiles and their suspicious activities.

He also urged them to "ignore any and all friend requests or messages/invitations from Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp or any other social media platform that appear to come from him."