IDA: THA's disruptive Carnival decisions unacceptable

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

Political leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus has chastised the Farley-led THA administration for deciding to remove adult mas from the island's national celebrations, less than a month before the festival.

The Afro Queen Show has also been cancelled, as Tobago looks to find a balance between its national celebrations and its October carnival.

Speaking at the IDA's headquarters in Scarborough, Tsoiafatt-Angus said that millions of dollars ($3.2m) are owed to cultural artistes (and service providers) for past events. She said the administration must do better in planning and executing so that the creative sector can contribute to the economy.

“Leadership is not about do as I say and not as I do, and leadership in 2024 must be about having deep discussions with stakeholders to share a vision based on evidence. When there is buy-in from them, stakeholders have a vested interest to develop solutions. Disruptive decisions proposed three weeks before the national carnival celebrations is unacceptable.”

She said it shows a lack of understanding of the ramifications for a national event, “but it seems to be in keeping with the chief secretary’s mantra. She said these changes should have been discussed at the Tobago House of Assembly.

“The proposed changes, after discussions with stakeholders, based on evidence and informed by experts, should be completed a year before the next event and further to that, a motion moved in the House to adopt the changes agreed upon by stakeholders. A request can then be made to Trinidad to delink the Tobago Carnival from the national carnival so that those decisions can be easily carried out without legal repercussions.”

She said it must be noted that in protecting and growing the artform on the island as part of the country, the two islands can have an exchange of ideas which will augur well and strengthen both carnivals with greater economic impacts.

“Therefore, creating the opportunity for Tobago bandleaders to partner with any Trinidad bandleader desirous of participating in Tobago’s October carnival should be legislated. Tobago’s tourism attractions should be a year-round showcase while taking into consideration the preservation of our culture. Competitions are also a critical part of generating excellence in any arena so moving senior bands to carnival in October must take the form of a competition.”

This, she said, leaves February to be focused on kiddies and teens Carnival competitions which will help the sustainable growth of the artform.