Give us tax break

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: If this Dr Rowley-led, Colm Imbert-controlled PNM government can grant tax concessions (waivers) to those multi-billion dollar oil companies for several years in order to improve their profits and to encourage them to do business in our country, why doesn’t this same "caring government" grant property tax concessions to the citizens who cannot afford to pay the tax at this time (the 99 percenters)? At least for the next two years.

This will allow the marginalised in our country to better recover from the trauma of the covid19 virus (which is still lingering among us) and for us to come to terms with these times of personal and national insecurity and social instability.

I am confident that at the end of this proposed two years, say by December 2025, the majority of us would be in position to know if we are able to pay this property tax, together with other rate increases that appear more than imminent, and whether we will accept it (we like it so) or intend to do something, within our civil rights, about it.

Imbert has stated that for those property owners who aren’t able to pay the tax it will be "deferred" for their children to pay the amount accumulated over the unpaid years. This would in effect create a legacy of debt for the future generations of the poorer people in our society. This approach, in my humble view, would be a bit harsh and uncaring for such a caring government.

The heirs/children of these less privileged property owners could hardly be described as beneficiaries, as they would inherit a burden left by their deceased parents. There would be no real benefit to be attained.

We will be thus left with a situation where for one sector of society (one per cent) the word "beneficiary" will have its true meaning while for the other (99 per cent) sector it will be nothing but an oxymoron.

I write on behalf of a passive friend called "John Public."

CLEMENT MARSHALL

St Joseph