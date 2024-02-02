Extraordinary performance by Joseph

Shamar Joseph AP Photo - AP

THE EDITOR: Kudos to West Indies upcoming speedster Shamar Joseph for his extraordinary performance of seven wickets for 68 runs to propel the WI to a dramatic eight-run Test win over mighty Australia on its soil – after 27 years.

The most astonishing thing was that Joseph was bowling with a badly injured toe and it appeared that morning that there was no chances of him playing that day. However, according to him, the doctor, while treating him, told him to back his teammates firmly. That advice acted as a tonic and the rest was history.

We Indian cricket lovers strongly believe that determined players like Joseph will be able to bring back the golden days to West Indies cricket.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India