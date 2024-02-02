Cro Cro loss a celebration for many

Winston “Cro Cro” Rawlins - Marvin Hamilton

THE EDITOR: In observing the fallout from Winston "Cro Cro" Rawlins/Inshan Ishmael court ruling from the sidelines, I have taken the time to read many, if not most, of the comments on social media. To say I am ashamed of being a Trinidadian is an understatement.

In the comments one cannot help but make note of the names and take a peep at the picture profiles of the commentators.

There are “Christian names,” assumed to be of African heritage, and “Indian names,” usually of Indian heritage. While at times it is difficult to ascertain a person’s ethnicity by his/her name, there are evidently some correlations. I also acknowledge that it is unscientific to assume that “Christian names” are not “Indians.”

The endless responses on social media are frightening indeed, if only for the fact that they reveal a deep, underlying ethnic division, usually reserved for election times. They are divided between supporters of Cro Cro and those of Ishmael. The two ethnic groups have lived side by side in harmony for decades, but that seems to be coming apart at the seams. I cannot but ask myself what are the underlying factors?

Court decisions usually favour of one person over the other. It follows then that there must be more than just the decision by Justice Frank Seepersad. I am reminded of the George Floyd incident in the US and the nationwide riots that followed. Floyd was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. Could the Cro Cro/Ishmael decision be our straw?

Thankfully, Carnival is merely a few days away and by the time it ends this too will be relegated to the annals of “the nine-day wonder.” But for now, and for many, it is important.

So, what are the underlying issues here? A letter to the editor can never fully respond to that question in a comprehensive manner. Does Carnival season give calypsonians an open licence to slander citizens’ character without them having any recourse?

I will be among the first to acknowledge that calypsoes are no longer crafted as they once were. Generational changes meant that some of the skills, the humour, etc were modified, some abandoned altogether.

Calypso, as I knew it, was crafted by telling of a story, using the double entendre, encapsulating both skill and humour. The pioneers were masters of their art form. Unfortunately, many in today’s batch of calypsonians lack the basic skills that go into composing a calypso. Technology has been introduced, as well as several other influences, especially the American influence. I also acknowledge that changes are inevitable.

Calypsonians must recognise that the world has evolved in many ways and they are required to do likewise. Comments that were once acceptable no longer are. Case in point: the numerous comedy shows, pre- and post-Carnival, have been significantly reduced. Making fun of people is now unacceptable in many circles. When Sparrow sang “black-up they eye and buss-up they lip” it was a world of a different kind. Such lyrics today will fall under “#cancelculture.”

But, of course, the court ruling was much more than that. For years a couple calypsonians have been seen as the PNM mouthpiece, Cro Cro being first among them. Cro Cro seems to be in his element as he seeks to destroy “them.” Them is usually understood to refer to people other than PNM supporters, usually translated to mean the opposition.

Many of us are also aware that the Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park is really a PNM convention to determine who goes on to the big stage.

Unapologetically, I am one of the people who stopped patronising the calypso tents, despite my love of the art form. I simply refuse to pay money to be entertained and made to feel uncomfortable. I am but one of many.

Cro Cro's loss in the courts is a celebration for the many people who felt offended over the years. Good stories end with the underdog emerging victorious. Thankfully, we have short attention spans, as we get ready to wine and jam.

RUDY PAUL

via e-mail