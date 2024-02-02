Couva woman, sons held after cops find ammo, ganja, camouflage clothing
A WOMAN and her two sons, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly having several rounds of ammunition, a quantity of marijuana, camouflage clothing as well as rifle magazines.
They were arrested on February 1 between 7 am and 10.30 am in an intelligence-led exercise in the Couva district.
The police searched a house and found three blocks of marijuana, which together weighed 1.6 kilogrammes, 22 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, ten rounds of 12-gauge ammunition and two rounds of 40 calibre.
The police also found three magazines – a double drum rifle barrel, a single drum rifle barrel and a 9 mm – as well as a camouflage t-shirt and long pants.
Snr Supt Simon, Supts Gyan and Baird and ASP Ablacksingh co-ordinated the exercise, which Insp Sylvan and acting Insp Stewart led. It included Sgt Nelson, Cpl Hall, Couva CID and K9 Unit officers.
PC Boodoosingh is leading investigations.
