Couva woman, sons held after cops find ammo, ganja, camouflage clothing

-

A WOMAN and her two sons, including a minor, have been arrested for allegedly having several rounds of ammunition, a quantity of marijuana, camouflage clothing as well as rifle magazines.

They were arrested on February 1 between 7 am and 10.30 am in an intelligence-led exercise in the Couva district.

The police searched a house and found three blocks of marijuana, which together weighed 1.6 kilogrammes, 22 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, ten rounds of 12-gauge ammunition and two rounds of 40 calibre.

The police also found three magazines – a double drum rifle barrel, a single drum rifle barrel and a 9 mm – as well as a camouflage t-shirt and long pants.

Snr Supt Simon, Supts Gyan and Baird and ASP Ablacksingh co-ordinated the exercise, which Insp Sylvan and acting Insp Stewart led. It included Sgt Nelson, Cpl Hall, Couva CID and K9 Unit officers.

PC Boodoosingh is leading investigations.