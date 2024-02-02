Bountiful bananas

Miguel Jaggernauth with his five feet-plus stalk of bananas, -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Miguel Jaggernauth, a farmer who started an estate in Tabaquite in July 2021, was in awe when he visited his garden on January 16 to harvest bananas. He found a huge bunch which measured more than five feet with almost 1,000 finger-sized bananas.

Jaggernauth told Newsday the plant was given to him by a friend who said it came from Asia. Jaggernauth, 32, a former fisherman and landscape artist, also plants citrus, coconuts, dragon fruit, rambutan, papaya and vegetables.

He said harvests such as this one truly inspire him as a farmer.

“These are the rewards of being a farmer,” he beamed.

Many villagers also visited Jaggernauth’s estate to view the huge bunch of bananas.