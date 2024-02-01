United Packaging: Moving towards a sustainable Trinidad and Tobago

United Packaging provides a wide selection of food and beverage service packaging products. Photo courtesy United Packaging -

Bavina Sookdeo

United Packaging, at Unit C, Newsday Building, Patraj Trace El Socorro South, provides food and beverage service packaging products.

With cutlery to party cups, smoothie cups, food containers, take-out boxes, bags, gloves, PVC food stretch film, pallet wrap stretch film and much more, the company offers a comprehensive range to meet diverse needs.

With a mission to provide quality products at the most competitive prices while ensuring efficient service and delivery, United Packaging caters to a broad customer base, including groceries, mini-marts, pharmacies, vegetable stalls, manufacturing and repackaging companies, restaurants and bakeries.

Marcus Franco, financial director, said, "United Packaging started in 2021 with some snack items from the Philippines, where one of the directors was stuck during the covid19 pandemic.

"In selling and distributing the snacks to our clients we saw the need for other items. We saw there was a great need, as every one of these establishments had to use a bag or a box. We found out that in the retail sector, local manufacturers could never supply the demand.

"Added to that, it was clear that the clients were being taken advantage of because the prices were ridiculous, and clients normally give away most of the bags. So we came on to the market to give people a good-quality product, but also to keep the cost as low as possible."

Recognising this significant opportunity in the food and beverage sector, United Packaging established connections with factories in Asia. By importing products from these regions, where exchange rates contribute to lower costs, it now offers more affordable prices to consumers in TT and other Caricom countries.

Emphasising the company’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, Franco said, "At United Packaging, we prioritise environmental responsibility and strive to lead in promoting eco-conscious practices.

"The companies we deal with in Asia sell to some of the biggest clients in the world, and they are required to be at the top of their game and always stay innovative. There is a thrust to provide more items that are focused on going green so a lot of the plastics they are using now too are biodegradable, they developing products from sugar cane, bagasse and items that are eco-friendly.

"This year and going forward, United Packaging is placing a lot of emphasis on the environment and going green. All our bags are going to be green, environmentally-friendly bags."

When it comes to expansion, United Packaging also has ambitious plans, aiming to handle more items and clients. The company remains adaptable and committed to developing new ties and markets.

"Shipping and rates pose challenges," Franco pointed out, "but this is not something that is unique to us. Like everyone else, we have to adapt."

As Carnival and Valentine’s Day are fast approaching, Franco said, "These are joyous occasions that bring us together in unity and celebration.

"In the spirit of fostering a sustainable and eco-friendly environment, I urge everyone to make conscious choices in selecting plastics, food containers, cups, and more during these festivities. Let us be mindful of the impact our choices have on the environment. Opt for sustainable alternatives and make choices that contribute to a greener, healthier planet.

"By making eco-friendly decisions during these festivities, we collectively contribute to a more sustainable future for TT. Let us celebrate responsibly, ensuring that the joy of the moment resonates with a commitment to preserving our beautiful environment."