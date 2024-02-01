SuperBlue, blue devils meet at UWI Old Yard

UWI Old Yard 2013 -

The Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) at UWI is inviting the public to the Old Yard 2024, an annual celebration of Carnival traditional masquerade and heritage.

The Global Campus Quadrangle (formerly the Open Campus) at Gordon Street, St Augustine, will transform into the home of Carnival tradition and masquerade revelry on February 4, from 12 pm-6 pm.

A media release said, "As you step into the space, time rewinds, transporting you to the era of the barrack yard where traditional masquerade characters spill onto the gayelle to revel in the Carnival."

This year's theme celebrates the Year of the Blue, featuring an array of traditional Carnival icons including gorillas, moko jumbies, jab jabs and many more. The highlight of the celebration will be the show-stopping performance of an iconic blue devil band out of Paramin.

Patrons can also look forward to an array of local delicacies and beverages, the release said.

The legendary SuperBlue is expected to heighten the excitement in the gayelle with his performance.

Visitors to Trinidad and Tobago are especially welcome to witness this unique and unforgettable Carnival event, the release said.

It emphasised that The Old Yard 2024 is more than a Carnival event; it represents the university’s recognition of the importance of Carnival arts and cultural heritage as shown through the work of the DCFA. It said the DCFA continues to play a key role in preserving and showcasing arts and cultural practice and performance through events such as these.

The event remains committed to demonstrating the importance of the arts in the university community and by extension, to the region.

Tickets cost $100 for adults and $60 for children and are available at the venue.

For more info: WhatsApp at 272-3232 or call 662-2002 Ext. #85455 (Monday-Friday). Alternatively, e-mail Roberta Quarless-Hart at Roberta.Quarless-Hart@sta.uwi.edu.