QRC, Bishop Anstey clinch track and field titles

Mya Phillips of Bishop Anstey High School on her way to victory in a girls Under-17 800m race at the Secondary Schools Track and Field North Regional Championships, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Wednesday. Behind her is Andrine Sylvester of Bishop Anstey High School East. - Angelo Marcelle

QUEEN'S Royal College (QRC) and Bishop Anstey High School sealed the boys and girls titles respectively when the Walcott/Lendore/Ahye Secondary Schools Track and Field North Regional Championships ended at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

QRC and Bishop Anstey were leading after day two and did enough on the final day to clinch the titles.

QRC opened up an even wider gap on the third and final day over the other schools. The Royalians romped to the title with 269 points, second-placed El Dorado East Secondary finished with 163 points and Holy Cross College were third with 123 points.

It was a closer race for the girls title, but Bishop Anstey High School still won comfortably with 187 points. Toco Secondary ended in second spot with 147 points and Bishop Anstey High School East took third place with 94 points.

QRC earned valuable points in the boys Under-17 400-metre hurdles event as Luke Williams and Jabez Spring were first and second respectively in one minute, 06.95 seconds (1:06.95) and 1:08.62. Sabastian Pereira-Khan of Holy Cross took bronze in 1:11.20.

Anderson Hamilton Jnr continued QRC's dominance in the hurdles, winning the boys 17+ 400m hurdles in 1:01.62. Aleon Edwards of Toco Secondary copped silver in 1:04.19 and Samuel Blache of Hillview College finished third in 1:11.06.

Nathaniel Peters (boys Under-17 discus); Nathaniel Trim (boys 17+ discus); Ahron Williams (boys Under-15 javelin); Jordan Noel (boys 17+ 100m) and; Cynan Fletcher (boys 17+ high jump) also copped medals for QRC.

Janae De Gannes, a national junior athlete, was one of the stars for Bishop Anstey High School on the final day. De Gannes won the girls 17+ 100m final in 12.13 seconds in the timed finals run across five heats.

Symphony Patrick, who is also a TT junior athlete, was second in 12.17 representing St George's College. Mya Sheppard of St Augustine Secondary snatched bronze in 13.22.

In the girls 17+ javelin, Adiah Hall won gold for Bishop's with a 30.19m throw. The other participants were no match for Hall as second-placed Jaleia Davies threw 17.29m and Monique London of St Charles Girls ended third with an effort of 15.72m.

Naomi Pierce was another athlete earning points for Bishop's on the last day. Pierce was second behind Nathaniela King of Providence in the girls 17+ long jump, who jumped 5.46m. Even more importantly, King achieved the Carifta standard of 5.42m.

Tiara Simmons of Barataria North Secondary grabbed third spot with a jump of 4.71m.