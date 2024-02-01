Power outage disrupts Tobago

Businesses in Tobago were forced to close early on February 1 after power went out on most parts of the island around 3 pm.

The disruption lasted for at least 45 minutes in many areas.

Electricity was restored in Scarborough around 3.45 pm.

Police were seen at most of the major traffic lights around Scarborough as people left to go home.

The disruption came four hours before the start of the THA Inter-Department Carnival Competition.