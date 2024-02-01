Police hold La Romaine car dealers

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Two directors, a man and his son, from a prominent car dealership in San Fernando, were arrested in an anti-crime exercise in the Southern Division on Tuesday.

A police statement on Wednesday said a team from the Stolen Vehicles Squad searched the premises of the new and used car dealership in La Romaine.

After a search in the presence of two of the company’s directors, the police seized items of evidential value.

As a result, the directors were deemed suspects in recent reports of larceny of vehicles. The police arrested and took the father and son to the Stolen Vehicle Squad office in Port of Spain.

Snr Supt Ramjohn, Supt Etienne and ASP Ramdass coordinated the exercise, led by Insp Lazarus, between 3.50 pm and 6.25 pm on Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.