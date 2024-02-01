People, let's not be greedy

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: While growing up I would hear people say, “The more you see, the more you want.” In simple language that means the person is greedy. That was the message being sent in those days.

Recently I made a purchase at a popular fast food outlet, only to realise then that the prices had changed. I was nicely told that some prices had gone up recently. I immediately remembered the increase in the minimum wage to $20.50 an hour, a rise of $3.

This really should be no surprise. Anyone with common sense would know that would take place. The consumer is simply taking the hit, which is the norm as businesses don't want their profits to decrease. So the minimum wage increase is slowly but surely filtering down. Next on the agenda are increases in utilities. These increases will mostly affect the “small man.”

Greed is driving many people to be inconsiderate when it comes to goods and services. They are never satisfied; the more they have, the more they want. Greed is defined as the inordinate, insatiable desire to accumulate money, power and security to such a degree that it supersedes moral integrity and even spiritual integrity.

Erich Fromm, a German social psychologist, stated, “Greed is a bottomless pit that exhausts the person in an effort to satisfy the need without ever reaching satisfaction.”

People are going through a rough time in TT. Let's not exploit a situation for our own benefit. We cannot talk about caring and being our brother’s keeper while we dig out each other's eyes. True love and caring must be demonstrated. Anyone can say nice things, but words must be backed up by deeds and actions. Together, let's make TT a place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail